Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 2,293 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $73,215.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $44,632.50.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.