Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

