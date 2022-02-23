Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.

NYSE VIST traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,111,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.