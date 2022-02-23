Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 297,677 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297,677 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 605,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

