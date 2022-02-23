Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 22,200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

