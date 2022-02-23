Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 850.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,130 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

CPB opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

