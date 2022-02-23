Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day moving average is $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

