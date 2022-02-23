Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 178,149 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 86.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,149 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.98.

SNOW opened at $267.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.30 and its 200 day moving average is $319.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

