Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 247,272 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 247,272 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

