Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 83,646 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,646 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $353.78 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average of $360.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

