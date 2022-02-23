Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 476 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

