Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE:HASI opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.