Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 370,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $144.52.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

