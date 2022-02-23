Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,927 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.