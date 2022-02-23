Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.44.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

