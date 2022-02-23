Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

