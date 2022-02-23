Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

