Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

WKRCF stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

