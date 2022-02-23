Walmart Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,479,614 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.