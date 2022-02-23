Warp Finance (WARP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,370.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.13 or 0.00404611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $715,742.31 and approximately $11,370.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

