Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HCC opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.