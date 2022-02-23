Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 74.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.52.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.99 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.34. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.88 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

