Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

NYSE CB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $202.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,625. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

