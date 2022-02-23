Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 102,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 238,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,100. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

