Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1,081.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. 854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

