Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 550 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 358,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320,869. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

