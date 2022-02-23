Weave Communications (WEAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weave Communications stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

