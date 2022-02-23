WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.37. 64,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
