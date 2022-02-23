WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.37. 64,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.