Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

2/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/11/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

2/3/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

2/1/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

1/6/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PRQR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

