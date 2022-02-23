Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/11/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 2/11/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 2/3/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “
- 2/1/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “
- 1/6/2022 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “
PRQR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
