Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,076 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $118,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.94. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $185.30 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

