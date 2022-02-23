Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,488,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,284 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Great Western Bancorp worth $114,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,830,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 198,496 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $50,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.