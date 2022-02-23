Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,035 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $100,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFM stock opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.53 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.64.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

