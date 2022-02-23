Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.12 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 955,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 318,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 61,617 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.15. The company had a trading volume of 237,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.