Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.24. 82,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,944. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

