West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

WST stock opened at $369.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

