West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

WST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WST opened at $369.13 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.82.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

