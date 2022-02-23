Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of WRN opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Western Copper & Gold has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83.
About Western Copper & Gold
