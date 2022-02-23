Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

