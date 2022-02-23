Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $926.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

