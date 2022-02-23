WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 307,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,070,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $697,270,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $107,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $25,403,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $21,500,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

