White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,030.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,029.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,065.23. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,319,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,685,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

