Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON WIL opened at GBX 242 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.29. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 178 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 254 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The company has a market capitalization of £211.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41.
About Wilmington
Featured Articles
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.