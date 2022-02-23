Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON WIL opened at GBX 242 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.29. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 178 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 254 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The company has a market capitalization of £211.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

