Winning Points Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. 775,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,581,574. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

