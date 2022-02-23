Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $287.21. 688,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,380,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.62. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.