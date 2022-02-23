Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 497,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,831,941. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

