Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Trading Down 6.2%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)’s share price fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.