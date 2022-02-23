Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. 13,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,797. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

