Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEY) to Issue Dividend of $1.03 on March 23rd

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Woodside Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.67. Woodside Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

