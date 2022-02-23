Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at $67,553,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at $45,278,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Workiva by 77.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 253,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

