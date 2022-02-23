Workiva (NYSE:WK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE WK traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. 2,042,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,181. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.
Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.
